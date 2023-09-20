Grading Browns defense against Steelers in Week 2
- Defense has another great performance
- Turnovers will continue to happen
- Some issues to fix
Pass Defense: B+
The defense against the Steeler's pass game was incredible, besides two chunk/game-changing plays. The first was a 30-yard catch and run by Jaylen Warren on a third-down conversion. The second was a 71-yard touchdown by George Pickens after a blown coverage that gave the Steelers the lead with just over six minutes to go in the first half. The entire play could have been prevented if it were not for a missed tackle. Something that has not been much of an issue.
Other than these two blown plays the defense was all over Pittsburgh's receivers all night. What brings their grade down to a B+ is simply that 71-yard touchdown. An elite defense doesn't give up big plays. They have played at an elite level and I believe that they will continue to do so all season. You just cannot afford to let big plays like that touchdown happen, especially against a mediocre at-best offense like the Steelers.
On a good note for the Brown's defense, they were pressuring Kenny Pickett all night long. They racked up a total of nine quarterback hits, and two sacks, along with generating a staggering 19 pressures. Nine of those pressures were from Myles Garrett, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Maurice Hurst. However, I need to correct myself when saying they have been as advertised, they have been even better than most thought coming into the season.
Run Defense: A+
The run defense might be arguably the best in the league through two weeks allowing just 55 total rushing yards in the game. The additions of Tomlinson and Hurst have done more than just bolster the defense, it has allowed it to flourish. similar to the pass defense, a majority of the Steeler's rushing yards came on a singular play by Najee Harris when he had a 21-yard run in the third quarter.
Pittsburgh was held to just 2.6 yards per carry on 21 rushing attempts. Take away the 21-yard run and it drops to 1.7 a carry. Now Pittsburgh does not have a great offensive line by any means, but this is exactly what you want to see from our defense. They should be playing great against inferior lines. The Browns front is a tough matchup for any team in the league, and more so for bad offensive lines.
Not only the front four but the linebackers are playing a such a high level. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoa and Anthony Walker are major keys in making this defense as good as it is. On the two big runs the defense has given up this season they have all been to the outside.
JOK and Walker keep everything in front of them and are filling the gaps not allowing anyone to have huge gains up the middle. There is really not much to say about the run defense as they have been elite, they have not given up over 100 yards in a game or a rushing touchdown.
Overall Grade: A-
Last weeks Grade: A+
Final Thoughts
Overall the defense has played at an elite level and looks like they will continue to do so as they are up against a lackluster offense next week against the Tennessee Titans. Against Pittsburgh, they made a lot of great plays, were very quick to the ball, and did not allow many open receivers for the majority of the game.
Previously it was stated that this Browns defense has the chance to be something very special. They have done more than enough to help the team be 2-0 but will head into week 3 1-1. They will be responsible for us being ahead in games, remaining in games, and coming from behind. As long as the offense can play more complementary football than what we have seen thus far, the defense will help the Browns win a lot of games that they are favored in.