Grading the Browns linebacker room heading into the 2023 season
The Cleveland Browns linebackers come into the season with a lot to prove and some injuries to shake off
By Tony Camino
Browns Starting Linebackers: Grade B+
With new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, the Browns will likely continue to run four-man fronts with two linebackers on the field as their base defense. Anthony Walker and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah are the two who saw the snaps from week one a year ago and are in line to do the same this year.
Although he didn't even finish three games last season, PFF graded Walker with the highest marks ever in that very small span. He has graded above average in his time with Cleveland, but his impact goes further than solely his play.
Walker is the leader of the defense when he is on the field, communicating the defensive strategy and the responsibilities of the front seven. This job bounced around numerous players once he went down, causing more inconsistencies with the defense. Before anyone can worry about doing their job, they all have to be lined up and on the same page, and not many guys achieve that better than Walker.
As for Owusu-Koramoah, injuries really hindered his sophomore season after a promising rookie year. His health seemed to play a big factor in the drop-off in his play last season, but he still showed signs of great instincts at times. If he can return to the explosiveness he displayed in his rookie season, where he was flying across the field, this duo can be one of the better ones in the league.