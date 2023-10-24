Grading the Cleveland Browns offense in their narrow Week 7 victory
The Cleveland Browns escaped Indianapolis with a narrow victory, 39-38. Here is how the offense graded out in the Week 7 win.
Running Back Grade: C
While the Browns rushing statistics are elevated due to the 69-yard homerun Jerome Ford hit early in the first quarter, overall, it was a solid day from an effort standpoint for the running backs. It was definitely a tough sledding afternoon for the entire running back room.
When you take out Ford’s 69-yard scamper the running backs only rushed for 2.18 yards a tote. That is clearly not efficient enough, and going forward that number needs to be much closer to four yards per carry.
However, when you take into consideration that Ford left with an ankle sprain and Hunt was a game-time decision with a thigh injury, you have to admire the grit and effort that the room played with. Hunt was able to put two of his 10 carries into the endzone, including the game-winner, and when he had to bite down on their mouthpiece and get a yard, Hunt was able to get that yard.
Tight Ends Grade: B-
It's hard not to admire David Njoku. From a blocking standpoint, Njoku is an anomaly at the tight end position. When he arrived in Cleveland in 2017, Njoku was practically allergic to blocking. Fast forward to 2023 and Njoku is literally one of the best blockers at the tight end position in the entire NFL.
But once again we leave another game feeling like he could have utilized more in the passing game, but Njoku caught five balls for 54 yards. However, ‘the Chief’ was targeted twice on the final goal line sequence but was unable to come up with either of Walker’s passes. Overall, Njoku’s play alone nets this room an above average grade on the afternoon.