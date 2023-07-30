Grant Delpit ready for 'greatness' in fourth season with Browns
Grant Delpit is entering his fourth season in the NFL and thinks he's ready to do even more for the Cleveland Browns defense
By Randy Gurzi
During the 2018 season, it appeared Grant Delpit was destined to be a first-round pick. Then, he played through a high ankle sprain which lowered his draft stock allowing the Cleveland Browns to land him at No. 44 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Since joining the Browns, Delpit has had his share of highs and lows. He missed his entire rookie campaign when he tore his Achilles in camp. He's since returned to the field and had 105 tackles and four interceptions last year.
Now, entering his fourth season in the NFL, Delpit says he believes he has "way more to give" his team and believes he has greatness inside of him.
"Greatness. I haven't showed any to myself. I haven't shown anything yet. Greatness. And that comes from being out here every day, putting in the work. You can't have any excuses when it comes to getting on that field." — Delpit said via Doc Louallen of ClevelandBrowns.com
Grant Delpit should benefit from the Browns new defensive scheme
This offseason, the Browns replaced defensive coordinators as they brought in Jim Schwartz to take over for Joe Woods. The move has been met with praise and is one of the reasons Delpit should be able to improve in 2023. The other reason, is the talent around him.
In addition to having a proven defensive coordinator calling plays, Delpit also has Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod joining him in the secondary.
They each bring excellent coverage skills with Thornhill being more than capable of playing a centerfield role. That frees up Delpit, who is at his best when attacking the ball.
Delpit, who is entering the final season of his rookie deal, has all he needs to reach his potential this season. And if he does, he's about to be well compensated for it.