Hear from members of the Browns following Cleveland's upset victory over the 49ers

Hear from members of the Cleveland Browns following their 19-17 upset over the San Francisco 49ers.
According to ESPN, the Cleveland Browns (2-2) entered their Week 6 match-up against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers (5-0) with a 27.3% chance to win.
Cleveland had seven members of their 53-man roster, including quarterback Deshaun Watson and left guard Joel Bitonio. However, this didn’t stop the Browns defense from holding the explosive 49ers offense to 215 total yards.
Hear from Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, defensive end Myles Garrett, quarterback PJ Walker, tight end David Njoku, and Safety Juan Thornhill on what this victory means for the team.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski - “The energy was off the charts and it was led by the defense”
Cleveland's head coach was thrilled with what he saw from his defense in this one.
He had praise for several players, including linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah who played a fantastic game.
Still, he didn't want to get too in-depth on the pre-game fight.
Defensive End Myles Garrett - ‘We played the best we could with the cards we were dealt and made the most of it’
Myles Garrett wasn't making excuses but said the team made the most of what they had to deal with this weekend, and he's absolutely right.
He also had praise for Jim Schwartz, who has brought some swagger to the defense.
Quarterback PJ Walker - “For us, it’s just go out and battle.”
P.J. Walker made his first start with the Browns and was happy to come out with the win.
He was also thankful for the passion his teammates have.
Tight End David Njoku - “If I have your back, you got mine, and that’s all we need”
David Njoku has toughed it out recently and is giving praise to his teammates for their support.
Safety Juan Thornhill - “ This defense is the best defense that I’ve ever been a part of, and I’ve been to three Super Bowls.”
Juan Thornhill has played on some great defenses, but thinks this is the best he's been a part of.
Thornhill, who has two Super Bowl rings, has been a great addition to this defense and continues to serve as an emotional leader.