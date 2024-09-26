History is not on the Browns side when it comes to facing the Raiders
By Randy Gurzi
The rivalry between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders goes back to 1970. Playing in Oakland at the time, the Raiders won in back-to-back seasons to kick off their rivalry against the Browns. Since then, it's remained a lopsided affair.
Cleveland managed to win the third meeting 7-3 in 1973 but then suffered eight losses in a row to the Raiders. That includes their 1981 meeting in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. Brian Sipe, who won the NFL MVP Award that season, infamously threw the game away on the fateful 'Red Right 88' play.
While the Browns have mustered a few wins, Las Vegas enters this one with a 17-10 edge. They've also won the past four meetings — although two of those games came down to the wire.
Browns vs. Raiders 2018
In 2018, Cleveland was riding high after their first victory in over 600 days. They defeated the New York Jets in comeback fashion thanks to Baker Mayfield. The rookie relieved an injured Tyrod Taylor and then made his first start in Week 4 against the Raiders.
Cleveland should have won this game when Carlos Hyde ran for a first down while milking a 42-34 lead. He was somehow ruled short of the marker on replay and the Raiders won by three in overtime. This remains one of the more controversial games due to refs and most frustrating due to Hue Jackson.
The former Cleveland coach refused to use Nick Chubb over Hyde, giving the veteran 22 rushing attempts despite getting a mere 82 yards from him. Chubb had 105 yards and two touchdowns on just three rushing attempts. Still, Jackson kept the rookie on the shelf — and the way he was running, no replay could have overturned the first down on a third-and-two.
That helps explain how Jackson managed to go 3-36-1 during his tenure.
Browns vs. Raiders 2021
In 2020, the Browns managed just six points in a 16-6 loss to Las Vegas. They met again in 2021, this time with Nick Mullens under center.
Mullens wasn't great, but he kept the team in the game, and they nearly pulled out a win. The third-string QB hit Harrison Bryant from six yards out for a touchdown to take a 14-13 lead. Unfortunately, Vegas won on a 48-yarder at the end of the game by Daniel Carlson, 16-14.
Thankfully, the two rosters are vastly different, so history shouldn't matter in this one. Still, the Browns need to be focused to avoid a fifth-straight loss to a franchise that has been a thorn in their side for six decades.