Is Amari Cooper playing this week? (Latest injury update for Titans vs. Browns in NFL Week 3)
The latest injury update for Cleveland Browns star wideout Amari Cooper.
By Peter Dewey
Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper nearly missed Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers after aggravating his groin injury, but he fought through to make seven catches for 90 yards on Monday night.
Cooper missed practice on Wednesday, but Browns fans and bettors should expect him to suit up in Week 3 unless he suffers another setback with the injury.
The former first-round pick didn’t look limited at all in Week 2, making some incredible catches.
Amari Cooper injury status for Week 3 game against Tennessee Titans
Amari Cooper was held out of practice on Wednesday, but it’s likely a maintenance day for the No. 1 wideout. He played in Week 2, so it would be surprising to see Cooper sit this week unless he suffers a setback.
Best Amari Cooper prop bet for Week 3 vs. Tennessee Titans
Amari Cooper anytime touchdown scorer
I don’t mind targeting Cooper in the touchdown scorer market or on the OVER in his receiving yards prop since the Browns are going to have to throw a ton in Week 3.
Nick Chubb is out for the season, and Jerome Ford will likely lead the backfield against a Titans defense that is No. 2 in the NFL in yards per carry allowed this season.
Deshaun Watson should look to lean on his No. 1 wideout early and often to move the ball.
Amari Cooper injury history
The Amari Cooper has dealt with several ailments in his NFL career, but he’s never played fewer than 14 games in a single season.
- Dec. 2015: Pedal Foot Plantar Fasciitis Grade 1 – dealt with most of season
- Nov. 2017: Pedal Ankle Sprain Grade 2 – missed one game
- No.v 2017: Concussion – same game as ankle sprain
- Dec. 2017: Pedal Ankle Sprain Grade 2 – missed one game
- Aug. 2019: Pedal Foot Sprain – missed preseason
- Sept. 2019: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1 – did not miss time
- Nov. 2019: Knee Patella Sprain – did not miss a game
- Jan. 2021: Pedal Ankle Fracture – injured in final game of season
- Oct. 2022: Thigh Hamstring Sprain/Pull Unspecified Grade 1 – did not miss time
- Feb. 2022: Inguinal Groin Sports Hernia – underwent surgery
When is Amari Cooper coming back?
Cooper should be expected to play in Week 3 after he played in Week 2 against the Steelers with a groin injury.
Cleveland Browns next 5 opponents
- Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 1
- San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 15
- Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 22
- Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 29
- Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 5
Cleveland Browns injury report
- The Browns have yet to release their injury report for Week 3.
Tennessee Titans injury report
- The Titans have yet to release their injury report for Week 3.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.