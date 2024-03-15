Jarvis Landry has passionate outburst dives into departure from Browns
Jarvis Landry slighty pulls the curtains back on Browns exit
By Randy Gurzi
Jarvis Landry was easily one of the most beloved players on the Cleveland Browns roster during his four-year tenure. Added in a trade with the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2018 campaign, Landry brought stability to the position, giving the Browns 288 receptions for 3,560 yards with 15 touchdowns.
As good as he was on the field, Landry won the fans over before he appeared in a game. During the team's run on 'Hard Knocks' in 2018, Landry called out the entire receiving corps for not practicing through pain and was credited for changing the culture.
To this day, Landry remains popular with the fans and took to social media on Thursday to respond to someone saying they wished he was still in Cleveland. According to Landry, he was willing to restructure his deal but the Browns were the ones to end the relationship.
Landry continued to tweet throughout the night, and said he kept his head down when there were players he didn't get along with. He also handed out credit to his teammates, saying he didn't change the culture on his own. What he did admit was that he felt pride in knowing the Browns were in a better place when he left than when he arrived.
That point's not debatable. When Landry joined the franchise, they were coming off a 0-16 campaign. During his tenure, they went 32-32-1 and made the playoffs in 2020. Since he left, they're 18-16 and also made the postseason once. This team is in much better shape and Landry was a part of helping them rehab their image.
Jarvis Landry still wants to play
After his time in Cleveland, Landry signed with the New Orleans Saints, his hometown team. He went off in Week 1 with 114 yards on seven receptions but then dealt with nagging injuries which slowed him down.
Landry played in nine games for the Saints and had 272 yards and one touchdown on 25 receptions. He wasn't signed in 2023 but believes there aren't 64 players better than him. Landry added he's not even worried about getting paid but wants to find a place that values him and strives to win a championship.