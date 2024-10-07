Jason Garrett absolutely lit up Deshaun Watson during Football Night in America
This Browns season continues to go from bad to worse.
Cleveland's 1-4 start has been the stuff of nightmares, as basically everything that could go wrong with the Browns this year has. There's plenty of blame to go around, but most of it falls at the feet of Deshaun Watson. Watson's been one of – if not the – worst quarterbacks in the NFL this season, and that's probably putting it lightly. His stats through the first five weeks of this season are shockingly and historically bad for a franchise that's used to shockingly bad quarterback play. You know when *Browns fans* are surprised by how bad QB play can get, things are rough.
It's why there's a growing contingency of fans and media members that think Watson deserves to get benched. One of those is Jason Garrett, who's now apart of the Sunday Night Football pregame show. While talking about the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Commanders, the crew discussed Watson's performance and what the Browns can do to try and turn the season around. Spoiler alert: it's the same suggestion that literally everyone else has.
Jason Garrett says Deshaun Watson gives Browns 'no chance to win'
"Your number one job as a head coach is to play the right guys," Garrett said. "The guys that give you the best chance to win. And you can't watch the Cleveland Browns and say that this guy gives you the best chance to win. You lose credibility in the locker room when you let other factors become involved. Money, when he was drafted, how long the contract is ... they can't go down the road that they're going down right now. They have no chance to win."
I mean, it's hard to dispute anything he's saying at this point. Watson's stats certainly warrant benching – and Chris Simms' comment about how it's probably not Kevin Stefanski's decision is lowkey the best point they make all segment. It's interesting that Garrett's first instinct is to talk about how it affects coaching credibility, which probably isn't all that surprising. At some point, Stefanski's going to have way bigger problems on his hands than just a bad, (extremely) overpaid quarterback.
It doesn't seem like a QB move is going to happen in the immediate future, but at this point, it's hard to imagine a world where Watson starts all 17 games this season.