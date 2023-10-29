Is Jerome Ford playing today? (Latest injury update for Browns vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 8)
The latest injury update for Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford.
By Peter Dewey
Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford may be able to play in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks despite dealing with an ankle injury.
Ford went down in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, but he was able to practice this week, making him more of a game-time decision for this matchup.
If Ford is able to play, he’d give the Seahawks some more depth in the backfield. So far this season, the running back has 78 carries for 344 yards (4.4 YPC) and two rushing scores.
Jerome Ford injury status for Week 8 game vs. Seattle Seahawks
Ford is listed as questionable for this game, but he is expected to work out pregame to determine if he’ll be able to suit up against Seattle.
Best Cleveland Browns prop bet for Week 8 vs. Seahawks
Kareem Hunt anytime touchdown scorer
Even if Ford is good to go in this game, Hunt is a valuable pick to find the end zone at +150 odds. Plus, we don’t have prop lines on Ford because he really is a game-time decision for this matchup.
Hunt has found the end zone in back-to-back weeks, scoring three times over that stretch.
If Ford is limited – which it sounds like he could be with this ankle ailment – then Hunt should receive the bulk of the work in the backfield.
He’s already received goal-line work with Ford healthy, so I love taking Hunt to get six on Sunday.
Jerome Ford injury history
This isn’t the first time in his career that Ford has dealt with an ankle injury, as he was placed on injured reserve last season with an ankle sprain.
- Oct. 2022: Pedal Ankle Sprain Grade 2 – placed on IR, missed four games
- Aug. 2023: Thigh Hamstring Sprain/Pull – did not miss game time
When is Jerome Ford coming back?
After originally looking doubtful for Week 8, Ford appears to have a shot to play against Seattle. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Ford wants – and intends – to play this week.
Cleveland Browns next 5 opponents
- Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 5
- Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 12
- Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 19
- Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 26
- Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 3
Cleveland Browns injury report
- Jerome Ford – questionable
- Marquise Goodwin – questionable
- Sione Takitaki – questionable
- Deshaun Watson – out
- Jedrick Wills – questionable
Seattle Seahawks injury report
- Jamal Adams – questionable
- Tyler Lockett – questionable
- Phil Haynes – doubtful
- Austin Faoliu – out
- Kenny McIntosh – out
