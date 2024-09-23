Kevin Stefanski defends Deshaun Watson after embarrassing loss to Giants
By Ryan Heckman
This narrative isn't going away. The Cleveland Browns have a talented roster. This much is true.
And, sure, the offensive line wasn't fully healthy on Sunday against the New York Giants. There are reasons why quarterback Deshaun Watson could have struggled.
However, beyond any potential excuses for Watson's poor play this year, the blame falls squarely on the veteran quarterback. After the game on Sunday, head coach Kevin Stefanski was speaking to reporters and decided to defend his quarterback even after some poor decision-making.
Stefanski put the blame on himself rather than Watson.
"Deshaun gives you everything he has. He can't get sacked that many times, can't get hit that many times ... that's not good enough and that's on me," Stefanski said.
It was an admirable approach for the head coach to take, however, fans watching the game could see that there were many moments where the blame fell on Watson, and only Watson.
Take a 4th-and-1 situation, for example. Watson had a man wide open in the flat and chose to take a sack after waiting to potentially force a throw into coverage. This play is just one of many examples of why fans are getting tired of Watson's incompetence.
This type of play is also becoming a trend. Watson is not seeing open targets. He's holding the ball way too long. These are mistakes that a veteran starting quarterback simply cannot make.
Through three weeks, Watson's EPA per play is worse than any other Browns quarterback to start a season since the year 2000. That speaks for itself. Enough is enough.
Is it time for the Browns to bench Deshaun Watson?
With the way Watson has played and for how frustrated this fan base is, it's time for Stefanski to make a switch.
It is time for Jameis Winston to get the nod.
Stefanski won NFL Coach of the Year in 2023 for a reason. He proved he could win with multiple quarterbacks in his system. However, Watson is making things extremely difficult on Stefanski.
How is this team able to win with guys like old-man Joe Flacco and Jacoby Brissett but a former Pro Bowler like Watson has become its Achilles heel?
It is early enough, in the season, where the Browns can make a move and right the ship. Watson is done in the NFL. It's been blatantly clear for quite some time. He is done. It's time to close this chapter and admit defeat.
For the sake of the fan base and for what the locker room deserves, Winston needs to be plugged in immediately so that the season can be salvaged before it's too late.