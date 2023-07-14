Kevin Stefanski must find 2020 magic if Browns want to get to the next level
Is Kevin Stefanski a great head coach given impossible circumstances or are the Cleveland Browns heading for another change soon?
By Josh Brown
So the big question surrounding the Cleveland Browns in 2023 has been about Deshuan Watson's ability to return to form and lead the Browns to the playoffs. But what about head coach Kevin Stefanski?
Is he the coach of the year that took Cleveland to their first playoff win since 1994 and nearly beat the Kansas City Chiefs? Or is he just another one-year wonder doomed to be fired by the end of the 2023 season?
Was his loyalty to Joe Woods and Mike Priefer holding this team back? Is he a good play-caller or lucky to have a great line and running back? Is he truly a great leader? These are the questions surrounding Stefanski heading into his fourth season as the head man.
Loyalty
Most head coaches want their guys on staff and will stick with them until they can't make any more excuses for them. Stefanski was no different with Joe Woods and Mike Priefer.
Woods might not have made it to 2022 if not for the defense playing great down the stretch in 2021. Over the last seven games of 2021, the Browns' defense gave up 18.5 points per game which would have been good enough to be second in the NFL. It gave everybody hope for 2022, then they played the games. Woods could not regain the same form in 2022 and seemed to lose the respect of his players as the season went on.
Priefer had to be a close friend because he hadn't really done anything in his later years with Minnesota or his first year in Cleveland to retain him. He never did anything under Stefanski to keep the job either, yet he stayed on every year and almost did this year. I am guessing the front office and Stefanski figured there was no one better to replace him — until there was.
This may be where Stefanski failed most his first few years as a coach. Loyalty to bad coordinators will get you fired just as quickly as being a bad coach.
While he may have been forced into some of these decisions by higher-ups or performance he could not have hired anyone more qualified at either position. We will need to see it on the field but the two coaches taking over may have the most impact of any moves made this past offseason.
Playcalling
Kevin Stefanski will be the play caller. Just need that out of the way first. It is the way it should be since that is what got him here in the first place. In four years as the head coach of the Browns, his offense has averaged 22.4 points a game.
He has ranked 16th, 18th, and 14th in yards per game and 14th, 20th, and 18th in points per game. All of this with Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum, and Jacoby Brissett starting 43 games. Keenum is a clear backup in the league and Mayfield and Brissett are fighting to possibly start, but are clearly low-end starters in the NFL.
With Kirk Cousins at the helm in Minnesota, the offense ranked 16th in yards and eighth in points. Now he has a full offseason and a fully focused DeShaun Watson. He has the most talented quarterback he has ever had leading the offense so let's see if he returns to form with a top-10 scoring team.
Leadership
Without being a part of the inner circle of the team this one is hard to gage. When winning everyone is a great leader and genius. When losing they can't lead and everybody wants a new guy.
The only way to prove he's the leader and communicator we all heard he was back in 2020 is to take all this talent and make it work. Last season had some squeaky wheels as players began to take subtle shots in the media.
Mostly this was on the defensive side of the ball, but as the head coach it all falls on your lap. Stefanski will need to come in and regain the trust of his players to get to where this team wants to go.
The best development would be for Watson and Stefanski to create a strong bond and/or respect for each other because the franchise quarterback on your side goes a long way in leading the rest of the team.