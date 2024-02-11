Last Chance: Get $150 Bonus if 49ers OR Chiefs Score a TD Tonight
Bet $5 on the game tonight, get $150 in bonus bets!
The biggest game of the year is tonight and you can celebrate with an easy bonus win at Bet365!
You’ll get $150 in bonus bets if you bet $5 or more on any 49ers vs. Chiefs bet and either team scores a touchdown – something that’s happened in every NFL finale!
Bet365 OH Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $150
You’re only a few simple steps away from locking in your first bonus win at Bet365. But you must live in Ohio to access this exclusive offer.
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook OH with this Dawg Pound Daily link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on 49ers vs. Chiefs
You must deposit at least $10 and bet at least $5 to be eligible, but you’ll be guaranteed to win once you do.
Then you can watch the game without having to sweat your wager since you’ll win bonus bets as long as a touchdown is scored!
49ers vs. Chiefs Odds at Bet365
The Niners are two-point favorites over the Chiefs tonight at Bet365.
But you don’t have to pick a team to win or cover the spread. Instead you could bet on any of the many other wagers available, including the total points, touchdown scorers, player props and unique Big Game props.
Click on ‘NFL’ to find all of the betting lines broken down by category.
When you find your favorite one, remember to put $5 on it and enjoy your guaranteed bonus win!
Make sure tonight is a win for you no matter who wins. Sign up with Bet365 today!
Looking for something to sweat during the game? Check out the new-user offer at FanDuel. All you have to do is sign up, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on your best Big Game bet. If your wager wins, you'll get $200 in bonus bets! Sign up with FanDuel with this Dawg Pound Daily link today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER