Latest catch: 3 things we know about the Cleveland Browns wide receivers for 2023
We finally have a clearer picture of what the wide receiver room for the Cleveland Browns will look like going into next season. The Browns made a couple of key acquisitions this week in that department and we know that the group will look very different from last season.
They traded for Elijah Moore of the New York Jets and they also signed veteran Marquise Goodwin. Both players bring good speed and an ability to separate from their defenders.
These latest Cleveland moves will force a couple of current Browns wide receivers out before the 2023 season gets underway. Let's dig a little deeper and see what the Browns wide receiver unit will look like moving forward. We'll first discuss the players guaranteed a spot and then we'll look at the wide receivers who will be fighting for those last couple of slots. Finally, we'll tackle a few collegiate wide receiver prospects that the Browns will look to draft.
Browns receivers: The Guaranteed
Amari Cooper
The Browns traded for Amari Cooper a year ago and he's the team's No. 1 wide receiver. He had a great first season in Cleveland as he went for 1,160 yards on 78 catches that included nine touchdowns as well. He will be relied on to continue to lead this crew going into this his 10th season.
Donovan Peoples-Jones
It's almost hard to believe that Donovan Peoples-Jones is entering his fourth season with the Browns. He had his breakout campaign a year ago when he posted 839 yards receiving on 61 catches. He has been getting better every season and there's no doubt more will be expected in 2023.
DPJ only had three touchdown catches a year ago and this could be an important area that he could help the team the most next season. With the arrival of Elijah Moore, DPJ's numbers may dip a bit, especially in regard to yardage gain but if he could grab a few more passes in the red zone that could go a long way to the team's success.
Elijah Moore
The newly acquired Elijah Moore will be entering his third season in the NFL. When Moore was drafted from Old Miss back in 2021 in the second round, a lot was anticipated and while he has shown glimpses of greatness, he still hasn't had that breakout year. He went for 538 receptions and five touchdowns in his rookie campaign but suffered a worse season last year while only catching 37 passes for 446 yards.
He also wasn't a happy camper a year ago and argued with his coaches and was forced to sit out a game. Now, with the move to Cleveland, it's hoped that he'll be able to get s fresh start. Time will tell, but he'll have his opportunities in this next season.