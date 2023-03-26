Latest catch: 3 things we know about the Cleveland Browns wide receivers for 2023
Browns receivers: The Draftees
Trey Palmer- Nebraska
The Browns now have the No. 74 draft pick at the start of the third round because of the trade they made for Elijah Moore earlier in the week. One collegiate wide receiver Cleveland may consider at that No. 74 pick could be Trey Palmer of Nebraska.
He actually played at LSU in his first three seasons. A change of scenery did Palmer some good as he had a stellar senior season, going for 1.043 yards on 71 receptions and scoring nine touchdowns.
Parker Washington- Penn State
Parker Washington has had a good career at Penn State. He collected 1,920 yards on 146 catches and had 12 touchdowns. He missed the last few games this past season due to a foot injury and didn't participate in the NFL Combine recently. However, he should still be a relatively high pick in the draft.
Washington has had several impressive performances in the last couple of seasons. One of those contests was in the game against Ohio State this fall. He went for 179 yards on 11 catches. One of those catches was an impressive 58-yard catch where he broke away from the defense.
Tyler Scott- Cincinnati
Tyler Scott has mentioned more than a few times how he'd love to play for the Browns, his favorite team growing up. He's a local kid from Northeastern Ohio and would be a popular pick by Cleveland fans if he were selected.
He could be off the NFL draft board by the time the No. 74 pick comes around but if he were still there this would be a nice selection by the Browns. While at Cincinnati, Scott had 87 receptions for 1,439 yards and 14 touchdowns. His 16.5 yards per catch too is very solid. In this past season, Scott had four games where he rolled past 100 yards and two games of catching 10 passes or more.
Any of these wide receivers that the Browns would consider, wouldn't need to be relied on as much now that the team went and traded for Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin but they could get their moments as the season progresses.
This offseason has certainly caught the eye of many Browns fans who can now see a more solid wide receiver group coming into focus. While Amari Cooper, Donovon Peoples-Jones, and Moore are likely the three primary wideouts they now have a few extra weapons in the room that they haven't in the past. This should make for some exciting air-it-out football in Cleveland. No longer will it be run first to set up the passing game, it'll be the opposite of that. Buckle up fans!