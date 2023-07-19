LeBron James gives Cleveland Browns white helmet seal of approval
LeBron James is a fan of the Cleveland Browns, except for when he's not. While his allegiance is hard to follow, he made his thoughts on the white helmets clear.
By Randy Gurzi
It's always hard to tell what NFL team LeBron James roots for. He grew up in Akron, so he's been said to be a Cleveland Browns fan. And in the past, he said that was true — unless they were playing the Dallas Cowboys.
However, he later said he was a true Browns fan during the 2021 season. He's also been openly critical of Jerry Jones, who owns the Cowboys — and it's hard to blame him since Jones is one of the more outspoken owners in the game.
While it's not always easy to follow James' allegiance, he made his thoughts on the recently released white alternate helmet very clear. James quickly gave the Browns his approval.
James shared the image of David Njoku in the White Out series uniform and captioned it with "That's what I'm talking about!!!"
Browns White Out Series met with a lot of praise
You can never please all the people all the time, but the Browns seemed to knock this one out of the park. Sure, there will be some out there who simply can't believe they would ever ditch the orange helmet for even a single game but others love it due to the stark contrast as well as the nod to the past.
Cleveland wore the all white helmets when they were a new franchise in the AAFC. They were also a dominant team during those days. They won four AAFC champions while wearing the white and then in 1951, switched to the orange helmet we know today.
The alternate helmet will be worn three times in 2023 including Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers, and finally in Week 17 against the New York Jets.