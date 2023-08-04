Lights! Water! Possum? Browns have peculiar Hall of Fame Game
The lights went out during the Hall of Fame Game and the Cleveland Browns were able to fight back and pull off a win once they came back on.
The Cleveland Browns couldn’t catch a break Thursday, despite beating the New York Jets 21-16.
Between the third and fourth quarters, there was a 20-minute delay due to a disruption in the power grid at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
The 20-minute delay didn’t seem to faze the Browns (probably because it wasn’t Game 7 of the 2016 World Series), who went on to win the opening game of the 2023 Preseason.
The lights very well could be a fluke incident or maybe a gift from Cleveland's old pal Rally Possum?
But that wasn’t the end of the team's woes.
Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook tweeted that players were also left without water following their victory.
However frustrating it may be not to get a shower after the game, at least it’s only an hour-long drive home.
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium hosts multiple events throughout the year, including high school football games, concerts, comedy shows, the USFL, and the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
I have spent a good amount of time at the stadium the past two springs, catching some much-needed USFL football.
While watching the Canton… I mean the Pittsburgh Maulers and the USFL there; I have noticed that the stadium is run very efficiently.
Whatever the case may be, I'd like to believe it was our magical marsupial friend dropping by to give an early blessing to the 2023 season.