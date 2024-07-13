Lou Groza wasn't the Browns only star to kick and play on offense
By Randy Gurzi
At 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Gary Collins would give defensive backs problems in today's NFL. Playing for the Cleveland Browns from 1962 through 1971, he was an anomaly and couldn't be stopped in the red zone.
Collins had 331 receptions for 5,299 yards during his 10-year career. He also caught 70 touchdowns, which remains the most in franchise history. For good measure, he led the league with 13 touchdowns in just his second season.
As impressive as he was playing receiver, Collins was originally used as a backup wideout during his rookie campaign but was a starting punter. While we all know Lou Groza was a star kicker and offensive lineman, Collins followed in his footsteps by serving as the primary punter for six seasons. He still got a few kicks in during the final four years of his career, punting it 10 times from 1968 through 1971.
During his prime, he was one of the best punters in the NFL, even booting a league-high 73-yarder during his second season. Collins led the league in average yards per punt (46.7) during the 1965 campaign, one of the three times he made the All-Pro Team.
In all, he had 336 punts for 13,764 yards, with an average of 41 yards per kick.
Collins will always be remembered for the work he did as a receiver, especially since he was quick to rise to the challenge when the lights were brightest. One example was when he scored three touchdowns in the 1964 NFL Championship Game as the Browns shut out the Baltimore Colts 27-0.
Groza gets more love as a dual-position player, likely since he was in Cleveland from their inception in 1946 through 1967, finally retiring at the age of 43. He and Collins even spent time together, serving as the kicker and punter from 1962 through 1967. Even so, Collins should be remembered for the versatility he brought to the table.