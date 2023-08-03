A Major League solution to the Browns midfield logo debate
The Cleveland Browns are again asking fans to vote on their midfield logo, which has caused a debate among the fanbase. A simple solution everyone can get behind has been in front of the team's nose since 1989.
Football season is almost here, which means the Cleveland Browns are again asking fans to vote on their midfield logo.
Some find fan engagement as a great way to connect with their favorite team, while others find it highly aggravating. Twitter and Facebook comment sections have been packed with ‘Just Win!’ messages directed at the Browns social media team.
While I agree that letting the fans have a say in what the field looks like on gamedays is a fantastic way to show that their input matters, I can also see why others are frustrated that a team who has gone 54-107-1 since 2013 cares so much about their public image.
But how could the Cleveland Browns possibly please fans on both sides of the midfield logo issue?
For the 2023 season, the No. 32 should be placed at the 50-yard line. Most Browns fans would find it appropriate to honor the late-great Jim Brown.
Following the current season begins the three-year ‘Major League’ plan.
What exactly is the 'Major League Plan?
For each season the Browns have a winning record, they will unveil a new field graphic.
First, the east endzone would be painted, and then the next season would include the west endzone and, finally, the midfield logo.
And in the case the Browns fail to finish with a winning record, they lose that season design.
Once the Browns have gotten to the three-year mark, then fans will finally be able to vote on their favorite logo to proudly display on the field.
That would leave the Brown with only one thing left to do…