Mike Vrabel had a brutally honest reaction to getting hired by Browns
As soon as the NFL regular season comes to an end, there's what fans refer to as Black Monday in the NFL where a lot of head coaches get dismissed. Mike Vrabel was shockingly one of those head coaches who was relieved of his coaching duties after six seasons with the Tennessee Titans, with one of those seasons resulting in an AFC Championship Game appearance and another seeing the Titans land the top seed in the AFC playoffs.
While Vrabel was expected to land another head coaching job over the offseason, that never came to fruition. The Browns wisely scooped him up to serve in a different role though and now he'll be a consultant with the team.
Vrabel recently spoke about the offseason and mentioned that getting dismissed from Tennessee was hard but he thinks this opportunity with the Browns is what's best for him right now.
"“(Getting fired), that’s part of the job. I think it’s disappointing. I think you’re disappointed that you couldn’t do the job the way that they wanted it, or they envisioned it. But again, this is the opportunity that I think is best for me right now to be able to go through draft meetings, personnel meetings with (Browns general manager) Andrew Berry and his staff and see how that all got navigated and how they may do things.""- From Zac Jackson of The Athletic
The Browns are coming off an impressive season where they won 11 games and did with five different starting quarterbacks. They were aggressive in the offseason and adding Vrabel as a consultant is another example of that. Vrabel proved he had value as a head coach so it'll be great for the Browns to have him and be able to pick his brain about the players on the roster.
Vrabel will likely get attention as a head coach next offseason so let's hope the Browns can get as much out of him as possible as Cleveland enters what's hopefully going to be another fun season.