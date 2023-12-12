More concerns for Browns as Grant Delpit 'candidate for IR'
On the same day Grant Delpit agreed to an extension with the Cleveland Browns he suffered a groin injury that could end his regular season
By Randy Gurzi
No team has dealt with as many devastating injuries as the Cleveland Browns have this season, which makes their 8-5 record that much more impressive. They've already lost Nick Chubb, Deshaun Watson, Jed Wills, and Jack Conklin for the year. On Monday, Dawand Jones joined the IR as well after it was announced he needed knee surgery.
As if that wasn't enough, Mary Kay Cabot also said that safety Grant Delpit is a "candidate" for the IR as well following a groin injury suffered on Sunday. Delpit, who just signed a three-year extension worth $36 million, was continuing his strong campaign and had six tackles and a sack against the Jaguars before having to exit.
Placing him on the IR doesn't mean he wouldn't be back in the postseason but he could miss the final four games of the season. If there's any good news about Cabot's report, it would be the optimism Delpit had. He stated that he would be doing all he could to get back on the field and he's not a player to bet against.
Cleveland has already had issues with depth in the secondary this season with Rodney McLeod on the IR. In addition to losing him, they've been without Denzel Ward for the past three weeks and Juan Thornhill was out as well this Sunday. That left D'Anthony Bell and Ronnie Hickman as the two healthy safeties.
Delpit, a second-round pick out of LSU, missed his rookie campaign in 2020 when he injured his Achilles. He's been able to bounce back — missing just one game since returning — and has been on fire this year. After 13 games, he has 80 tackles, an interception, and 1.5 sacks.