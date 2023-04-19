Myles Garrett announces retirement, from the Pro Bowl
It wasn't the best sight to see for Cleveland Browns fans and apparently, Myles Garrett felt the same way. Back in February, the former No. 1 overall pick took part in the re-imagined NFL Pro Bowl which was full of new games and obstacle courses but that came to an end when he dislocated his toe.
Garrett spoke about the injury for the first time Tuesday and while he said he didn't need surgery to repair the toe, he admitted it's still a "nagging" issue for him.
He then added that he's going to "retire" from the Pro Bowl to prevent a further unnecessary injury but he still thinks the event can be a good thing, especially if fans get involved.
Garrett pitched an idea that included fans being invited to take part in drills with players, which is really an interesting thought. As he says, it would bring them closer to the game which is always fun for the fans.
This would be retirement No. 2 for Myles Garrett
Two summers ago, Garrett saw his basketball days "retired" by the Browns. Not long after posting an impressive video of him dunking a basketball, Garrett said he was asked to play it safe. He obliged, saying his main focus is on being the best football player he can be.
This was just one year after he signed his new lucrative extension, which paid him $100 million guaranteed — and up to $125 million over the course of five seasons.
Since then, he's been unstoppable on the field. Garrett set the franchise record with 16 sacks in a single season in 2021 and then tied that in 2022. He's now up to 74.5 for his career, which is also a team record.
Here's to hoping he takes yet another leap forward after his latest retirement.