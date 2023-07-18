Myles Garrett no longer in 99 club on Madden 24
Myles Garrett had been in the 99 Club in the past but the Cleveland Browns defensive end is a 98 overall heading into Madden 24
By Randy Gurzi
The ratings for Madden 24 are starting to come in. They've unveiled the wide receiver and safety rankings and now, the defensive linemen are up. For the Cleveland Browns, the top lineman was Myles Garrett, which is no surprise at all.
What might be surprising is that Garrett is no longer a member of the 99 Club. While he held the highest possible rating in the game last year, Garrett enters this year with a 98 overall in Madden 24.
Garrett is still one of the top defensive ends in the game, coming in behind only Aaron Donald who is the lone 99 rating. Garrett is also tied with Nick Bosa, who won the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.
Browns defensive line doesn't get love at defensive tackle
Garrett was the leader of the entire Browns roster and is their No. 1 defender. As for the other defensive linemen, both Za'Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson received some love as did Ogbo Okoronkwo. Smith was given an 85, Tomlinson got an 80, and Okoronkwo had a 78.
Outside of that, the Browns defensive line didn't get much love - especially at defensive tackle. Maurice Hurst came in at 73 followed by Trysten Hill at 69. Hurst and Hill are new to the team and many don't expect Hill to make the 53-man roster.
Even with that belief, he's rated higher in Madden 24 than both Jordan Elliott (the presumed starter) who had a 68 and Perrion Winfrey with a 67 which tied Tommy Togiai.