Myles Garrett update following injury at Browns minicamp
By Randy Gurzi
On Thursday, Myles Garrett gave the Cleveland Browns a scare when he grabbed his hamstring following a drill. He left the field and didn't return to practice.
The Browns won't reconvene until July when they begin training camp but it doesn't appear there's any concern that Garrett will be limited when that happens. Just one day after tweaking his hamstring, Garrett was on the field for his youth cam at Lutheran West High School.
Akron Beacon Journal reporter Chris Easterling shared a video of Garrett throwing passes at the camp and said he was wearing a sleeve on his left leg. Easterling noted that Garrett was moving around just fine despite the compression sleeve.
Garrett, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, didn't take questions regarding the injury but Easterling said he told those in attendance "I feel great" as he headed toward the field.
This echoes what head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Thursday. When asked about his star player, Stefanski simply said — "yeah, he'll be fine." The lack of worry is a great sign, especially for a team that dealt with countless injuries in 2023.
More Browns in attendance at Myles Garrett youth camp
Garrett was joined on Friday by former Ohio State star Dawand Jones. The fourth-round pick filled in for an injured Jack Conklin last season and the offensive line didn't miss a beat. Unfortunately, he too ended the season on the IR and needed surgery to repair his MCL.
Jones has been active in OTAs after what he called a "gruesome" injury. We won't know for sure how healthy he is until the pads come on but seeing him in practice, as well as on the field with Garrett and the campgoers is another positive sign for this team.