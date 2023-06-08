New talent, new coach, new defense will lead Browns to playoffs
By Josh Brown
Defensive coordinator fixed
While Tomlinson might have been the most important free agent the Browns signed, one move made before that was the biggest. Bringing in Jim Schwartz to work with the talent already here and added this offseason was a stroke of genius from the Cleveland brain trust.
Schwartz brings a pedigree that will demand respect from his players. Something that was not there the last few years. He has shown to be a no-nonsense guy that demands the best from his most talented players while working tirelessly to put them in a position to succeed.
Like any new scheme, it may take a few games for the defense to gel into a great unit, but the talent's there on all three levels for coach Schwartz. Myles Garrett is already one of the best, if not the best, edge rushers in the game.
At the second level, you have a ton of speed and natural instincts in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Then you round it out with one of the best corners in the NFL, Denzel Ward. Add in players like Grant Delpit, Greg Newsome II, and some of the other new additions, and the talent is clearly in place to dominate.
The one thing Jim Schwarz has truly excelled at in his career is maximizing talent. Think back to Albert Haynesworth or the Eagle's defensive line in 2018. He knows how to get the most out of the best players. That's all you can ask from your coordinator, put players in a position to succeed. The talent will take care of the rest.