New talent, new coach, new defense will lead Browns to playoffs
By Josh Brown
Safety gets some needed range
Last but not least, we come to the secondary. If you watched the Jets game, the Chargers game, the Falcons game, etc. There were some issues with communication in crucial and sometimes non-crucial situations.
Even when everything was going well for the secondary, it was evident they needed a safety that could patrol the backfield. Enter Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod.
Thornhill is the big move as he has shown immense range and coverage ability in his years in Kansas City. His ability to break up passes and cover ground with his 4.4 speed is exactly what the Browns' secondary needs. Not only does he also carry around two Super Bowl rings for some clout he's not about what happened before he came to the land.
Never hurts to add talent and a strong leader to the locker room.
After adding Thornhill, there was still an issue with depth behind him and Grant Delpit. Andrew Berry went out and again took care of that with the signing of 32-year-old veteran Rodney Mcleod. Mcleod played for the Colts last year and had a few (8) passes defenced himself.
He played at a high-level last year and is here to provide depth. Anything can happen, but it looks like a great move on the surface for a secondary that needed play-making safeties.
A playoff defense requires talent, good coaching, and communication. There's no doubt more talent has been added. Jim Schwartz is one of the top defensive minds in the game.
It all comes down to the one word that seemed to be said all last year, communication. If they can conquer that we will all enjoy another playoff team in 2023-24. The Browns will be a playoff team if this defense can step up and be the defense we thought we were getting last year.