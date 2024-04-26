NFL Draft 2024: Best players available Browns should target on Day 2
The Browns still have a lot of talent to target on Day 2
By Randy Gurzi
Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
Defensive players weren't popular at all in Round 1, with the first 14 picks being dedicated to offensive additions. The Indianapolis Colts picked up UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu which got the ball rolling as a few defenders began to come off the board.
Still, there are more than enough options available on Day 2 if that's the direction the Browns want to go. One potential target could be Kris Jenkins, a defensive tackle from Michigan.
Jenkins is a 6-foot-3, 305-pounder who has been criticized for his lack of lenghth. Even with shorter arms, he was a great player for the Wolverines, capable of stopping the run and the pass.
"Jenkins is one of the strongest players in the draft. He is a run stopper at heart who is most comfortable and confident holding the line. His run-stop percentage ranks in the 99th percentile due to how well he can hold up against double teams and control one-on-one run-blocking situations." — PFF Draft Profile
Cleveland has a strong defensive line with Maurice Hurst, Jr. and Shelby Harris. Hurst, however, is signed for just one year and Harris is approaching his mid-30s and under contract through 2025. Adding Jenkins would give them a three-down player who could line up as the 3-tech for the foreseeable future.