NFL Draft 2024: Best players available Browns should target on Day 2
The Browns still have a lot of talent to target on Day 2
By Randy Gurzi
Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
There are several wideouts still available who could make an impact in the NFL but one that has an incredibly high ceiling is Malachi Corley from Western Kentucky.
Colrey measures in at 5-foot-11 and 221 pounds but didn't work out at the NFL Combine. Had he done so, he likely would have turned a lot of heads due to his athleticism. It might have helped improve his draft stock but he's still seen as a Round 2 pick — or early Round 3 at the latest.
While at Western Kentucky, Corley proved to be a highlight waiting to happen. He might not be overly tall but he's powerful and built like a running back. He turns into one when the ball's in his hands as well, as he racked up yards after the catch at an impressive rate.
In four seasons, Corley had 3,035 yards with 29 touchdowns. He did have issues with drops and was force-fed often which may have padded his numbers. He will need to refine his route-running but in Cleveland, he would be able to grow alongside Amari Cooper, who is one of the best in the NFL.
Corley has been compared to Deebo Samuel and is one of the wideouts Cleveland brought in for a top-30 visit. If he's there at 54, there's a good chance his name is the one we hear.