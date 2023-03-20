NFL Draft: 3 linebacker prospects Cleveland Browns should target
No. 2 Linebacker prospect for Browns : Jack Campbell, Iowa
A more popular name that has arisen amongst the Cleveland fanbase is Jack Campbell, from Iowa. Campbell was a tackling machine during his career as a Hawkeye. In his last two seasons, he combined for 265 tackles, had nine sacks, four interceptions, forced two fumbles, and recovered three fumbles.
Campbell also impressed at the NFL Combine where he ran the 40-yard dash at 4.65 seconds. He had a great vertical jump at 37-feet-5-inches and a good broad jump at 10-feet-8-inches. The NFL Combine rankings for linebackers had him listed as the third best after that event concluded.
Campbell is an imposing 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect that should be able to play in the middle of the defense. He is considered to have good instincts and is an excellent communicator, which are all things the Browns need to improve on with their defense.
The Hawkeye is projected to be drafted anywhere from the late first round to the third round. The Browns still need help in this linebacker room, so if they decide to draft Campbell with their top pick it would be considered a solid choice and only strengthen a defense that needs to step up more next season.