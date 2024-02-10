NFL Mock Draft: Browns pull off shocking trade for offensive play-maker
Andrew Berry pulls off a big trade for the Cleveland Browns in our latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft
By Randy Gurzi
Round 5, Pick 138: Cody Schrader, HB, Missouri
A former Division II standout, Cody Schrader transferred to Missouri for his final two seasons in the NCAA and made the most of his chance with the program. After a strong campaign in 2022, he exploded in 2023 with 1,627 yards and 14 touchdowns. He added 22 receptions for 191 yards while proving to be a true three-down back.
Schrader, who doesn't have elite speed, is solid in pass protection and plays with a bit of a mean streak. He won't avoid contact and could take over some of the short-yardage duties Kareem Hunt held in 2023. In Cleveland, he would be able to help them keep the running game on task if Nick Chubb isn't ready by Week 1 and would be a great complement to the star running back once he is healthy.
Round 5, Pick 159: Michael Barrett, LB, Michigan
With their second pick in the fifth round, the Browns add their first defensive player with Michael Barrett from Michigan getting the call. A sixth-year senior, Barrett's age will work against him but he's an experienced linebacker who is strong against the run and can hold his own in coverage.
Cleveland has both Anthony Walker and Sione Takitaki set for free agency and while they'll likely try and retain one of them, they might not be willing to pay both veterans. Adding Barrett gives them the depth they need alongside Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who had a phenomenal season in 2023.