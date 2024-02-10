NFL Mock Draft: Browns pull off shocking trade for offensive play-maker
Andrew Berry pulls off a big trade for the Cleveland Browns in our latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft
By Randy Gurzi
Round 6, Pick 208: Myles Murphy, DT, North Carolina
The Browns had a few interior defensive tackles step up their game this season following the addition of Dalvin Tomlinson. The massive nose tackle helped draw blockers which allowed Jordan Elliott to take a step forward in his production. They also had Maurice Hurst and Shelby Harris sign in the offseason and they were solid additions.
Heading into the offseason, Elliott, Hurst, and Harris are all free agents. Cleveland will hopefully retain at least one of them but they'll need to replenish their depth. That's why they take Myles Murphy from North Carolina here.
Murphy stands 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds and is known for his ability to stop the run. He needs refinement as a pass rusher but can give quality snaps in a rotation.
Round 7, Pick 231: Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State
With their final pick in this mock, Cleveland adds Oregon State safety Kitan Oladapo. He has the ideal size for the position at 6-foot-1 and 218 pounds and has a lot of experiense. He played all over the secondary making him rather versatile and also showed steady progress throughout his career. This past season, he was an excellent run defender but will still need to make his way to the roster via special teams.