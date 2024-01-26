NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Who are the Browns taking?
Discover who the Cleveland Browns might target in the 2024 NFL Draft with these five mock drafts, all predicting a wide receiver as their first selection.
By Randy Gurzi
Draft Wire, Jeff Risdon
Round 2: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
Round 3: Javon Foster, OT, Missouri
Xavier Legette was a breakout star this year for the Gamecocks. He had just 423 yards throughout his first four years in Columbia but then as a redshirt senior, he exploded for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns on 71 receptions. He's someone who can make defenders miss in the open field and is even a dangerous return man with an average of 26.4 yards per kick return with one touchdown.
As it stands now, Legette is being projected to go in the second round. The one question will be whether or not he stays there. An athletic freak, Legette is going to test off the charts at the Scouting Combine which could lead to his draft stock sky rocketing.
Javon Foster is another interesting pick from Risdon. He admits this might be high but believes the Browns could be high on his traits. He even says he could be one of the more underrated prospects. Landing Foster won't spell the end for Jedrick Wills, but it will put him on notice.
This mock would be solid as they land not only a player who can step on the field and help now — who also has the potential to be a WR1 down the line — but it also gives them a developmental left tackle. Should they turn Foster into a starter with Dawand Jones on the right side, this line could be one of the best in the league for years to come.