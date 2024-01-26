NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Who are the Browns taking?
Discover who the Cleveland Browns might target in the 2024 NFL Draft with these five mock drafts, all predicting a wide receiver as their first selection.
By Randy Gurzi
Dawgs by Nature, Jared Mueller
Round 2: Brenden Rice, WR, USC
Round 3: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
The son of NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice lands with the Browns in this mock draft from Jared Mueller. Rice started his career at Colorado but spent the past two seasons in Southern California. He took off with the Trojans and had 1,402 yards and 16 touchdowns in two years.
This past season, Rice proved to be a major threat both downfield and in the red zone. He finished with an average of 17.6 yards per reception and had 12 touchdowns. He's still developing as a player and working alongside Amari Cooper could help him become an even better pro.
As for Mueller's second pick, he decided to stick with offense and added running back Trey Benson from Florida State. Benson never recorded 1,000 yards in a single season but he was still a consistent force for the Seminoles. He had 1,896 yards and 23 touchdowns in his two years with them — following his transfer from Oregon.
For good measure, he averaged more than 11 yards per reception and returned five kickoffs in his career as well. He was limited in this role but still had 192 yards (for an average of 38.4 per return) with a touchdown. Adding him behind Nick Chubb could truly beef up their run game.