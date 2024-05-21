NFL Power 2024 Rankings: Cleveland Browns in top 10 entering OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
24. New Orleans Saints
Derek Carr isn’t a bad quarterback. The Saints receiving corps, however, is bad. Outside of Chris Olave, they have a lot of questions.
23. Los Angeles Chargers
Jim Harbaugh wins everywhere he goes and by the end of the season, this ranking might look ridiculous. Having said that, we need to see Justin Herbert and this offense show up consistently before buying in.
22. Minnesota Vikings
This is a transitional season for Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings. J.J. McCarthy takes over for Kirk Cousins and while McCarthy was solid at the Combine, he never did much in Michigan’s offense (by design since they loved to run). If he works out, they could be climbing in a hurry.
21. Indianapolis Colts
A loss in the final week to the Houston Texans kept the Indianapolis Colts from making the playoffs. They’re hoping for a better showing in 2024 but it all depends on the health of Anthony Richardson.
20. Seattle Seahawks
After 14 seasons and 137 wins, Pete Carroll is no longer the head coach in Seattle. Mike Macdonald was a great hire but the roster needs some work before they’re going to threaten anyone.
19. Chicago Bears
If Caleb Williams can be average as a rookie, the Bears can surprise a lot of people. They suddenly have an explosive offense and solid defense.
18. Pittsburgh Steelers
The QB drama could be fun to watch with Russell Wilson doing all he can to hand Justin Fields the job.
17. Los Angeles Rams
This was once the premier “up-and-coming” team but now they’re old and Aaron Donald retired.