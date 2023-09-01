NFL Power Rankings: Browns sit atop the AFC North heading into Week 1
• Chiefs remain on top of the mountain
• Are the Eagles still the best in the NFC?
• Can the Cleveland Browns climb to the top of the AFC North?
By Randy Gurzi
28. Las Vegas Raiders
Going into the season with Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback is a risk. He's played double-digit games just three times in his career and was injured for what felt like his entire career with the 49ers.
Josh McDaniels is still putting his faith in his former pupil as the two former Patriots are trying to turn the Las Vegas Raiders around. Perhaps it will work, but history is not on the side of Jimmy G.
27. Carolina Panthers
This time last year, the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns were preparing for a showdown with Baker Mayfield playing for Carolina. This year, the two won't meet and the Panthers are turning to No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young who will play against Mayfield and the Bucs in Week 1.
Like many of the other teams with a rookie quarterback, this could be a tough year with a lot of hard lessons learned throughout the season. The good news for the Panthers is that they play in a poor division, so they could still reel off some wins.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Speaking of the Panthers division, the NFC South looks worse this year than last — and that's saying something since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished first despite posting a losing record. Now, they're going from Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield which isn't likely going to improve things.
25. Los Angeles Rams
It's hard to believe the Los Angeles Rams are just a year removed from being defending champions. They fell off in a major way in 2022 due in large part to the injury suffered by Matthew Stafford. If he's healthy, they will stand a chance. If not, they can actually fall even lower than this.