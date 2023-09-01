NFL Power Rankings: Browns sit atop the AFC North heading into Week 1
• Chiefs remain on top of the mountain
• Are the Eagles still the best in the NFC?
• Can the Cleveland Browns climb to the top of the AFC North?
By Randy Gurzi
24. Tennessee Titans
Ryan Tannehill seems to always be on the verge of losing his job but just keeps hanging on. And keeps winning.
The newest threat for him with the Tennessee Titans is Will Levis, but that man puts mayo in his coffee so no self-respecting team would ever get behind that.
23. Washington Commanders
Last year, the Washington Commanders were better than expected. That seems to be the case with Ron Rivera's teams but it's hard to look at this roster and think they'll be much more than a team that wins 6-8 games at best. But they could upset some really good teams in the process.
22. Green Bay Packers
For the first time since 2005, the Green Bay Packers go into a season without Aaron Rodgers under center. He's been their starter since 2008 and now, they turn to Jordan Love who also sat for a few years before taking over. Now, it all falls on his shoulders.
If he's good, they'll compete in the NFC North. If not, they'll be looking for a new signal-caller in 2024.
21. New Orleans Saints
The NFC South is a mess which could really help the New Orleans Saints put up a deceiving record. New Orleans has the best quarterback in the division with Derek Carr and should win the South easily. But they don't have the tools to go toe-to-toe with the top teams in the conference.