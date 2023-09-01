NFL Power Rankings: Browns sit atop the AFC North heading into Week 1
By Randy Gurzi
16. Detroit Lions
Dan Campbell is the cliché "football guy" style of coach. The man who doesn't need any analytics and just goes with his gut. He says the thing tough coaches say (like "let's bite kneecaps" and whatnot) and his players respond.
So far, it's working as the Detroit Lions are a decent team. But that act usually wears thin when things don't go well and that could happen soon — especially with suspensions to key players as well as the utilization of first-round picks on the two most replaceable positions in the sport.
15. Seattle Seahawks
One of the surprise teams in 2022 was the Seattle Seahawks. After trading away Russell Wilson, Geno Smith ended up outperforming him and landed a massive contract for his work.
Seattle should remain competitive but it's going to be tough for them to sneak up on anyone this year.
14. New York Giants
Holy moly the New York Giants paid Daniel Jones a ton of money. They also gave Saquon Barkley a lot but his is a short-term deal.
Jones is the one they've hitched their wagon to and Brian Daboll needs to be right. If not, he won't last long in the Big Apple, even with the success he had in year one.
13. Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings never seem to get much love. They were dominant for much of the 2022 campaign but then got knocked out of the playoffs in Round 1. That loss really stung and it adds more fuel to the "Kirk Cousins cant win big games" narrative. They should again be the favorites in the North but won't get any respect until they can win when the lights are the brightest.