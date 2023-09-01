NFL Power Rankings: Browns sit atop the AFC North heading into Week 1
• Chiefs remain on top of the mountain
• Are the Eagles still the best in the NFC?
• Can the Cleveland Browns climb to the top of the AFC North?
By Randy Gurzi
4. San Francisco 49ers
I'm not sure the San Francisco 49ers should have given up on Trey Lance so quickly. Sure, Brock Purdy deserved the starting job but they've had so many issues at the position that they might regret shipping off a 23-year-old.
Of course, if the worst thing you can say about a team is they should have kept their QB3, then they're clearly doing something right. This could wind up being the best defense in the NFL and if Purdy plays as he did in 2022, they're going to be tough to beat.
3. Buffalo Bills
With Joe Burrow ailing, the Buffalo Bills have a chance to put some distance between them. If they can do that, it will be a two-team race in the AFC with Buffalo and Kansas City.
Josh Allen has truly developed into a weapon and they're strong on defense as well. Right now, they're still looking up at Kansas City but that could change in a hurry.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
For a while, it looked as though the Philadelphia Eagles were going to upset the Chiefs in the Super Bowl — but Andy Reid and his offense were too much for Nick Sirianni and the Eagles in the second half.
Since then, Jalen Hurts got paid and is determined to get back to the big stage. Right now, they're the favorites in the NFC but a couple of teams are closing in.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Buffalo has better weapons but the Kansas City Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes. He's the ultimate difference-maker and can win without having elite wide receivers at his disposal. He does, however, have Travis Kelce and that's been enough. They're the defending champs and come in at No. 1 until someone knocks them down a peg.