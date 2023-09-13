NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Browns in top-10, 49ers lead the pack
• Josh Dobbs is in a tough spot
• Cowboys defense is for real
• Browns could be the best team in the AFC North
By Randy Gurzi
We're fully in Week 2 of the season which is a good time to check the temperature around the league with our latest NFL Power Rankings. The Cleveland Browns were dominant in their win but they were far from the only team to impress.
Let's dive right in and rank all 32 teams, starting with the Cardinals who are starting a familiar face under center.
32. Arizona Cardinals
Josh Dobbs got the start for the Cardinals and they made it close against the Washington Commanders. The fact they were within four points was a bit of a surprise, which is pretty much all we need to know about this team's hopes in 2023.
31. Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson were the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft as the Houston Texans swung for the fences. They each made their debut on Sunday and showed promise — especially Anderson. Still, this team is far from deep and they're at least a year or two away from breaking out.
30. Chicago Bears
I have been a huge Justin Fields supporter but it's getting difficult to defend him at this point. The Bears have given him some new weapons, including D.J. Moore and it's been the same result — lots of losses. This weekend, they were run out of the building by Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. There was hope that Aaron Rodgers leaving would help the Bears finally defeat their rivals, but they were again embarrassed.
29. Indianapolis Colts
Every year since 2017, the Indianapolis Colts have been starting a new quarterback. The good news is that Anthony Richardson looked better than expected. The bad news is, they still aren't very good. Perhaps they can get Jonathan Taylor back and if so, they will be able to lean heavily on their rushing attack. But until he suits up, they're not really scaring anyone.