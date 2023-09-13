NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Browns in top-10, 49ers lead the pack
• Josh Dobbs is in a tough spot
• Cowboys defense is for real
• Browns could be the best team in the AFC North
By Randy Gurzi
28. Carolina Panthers
Another rookie quarterback made his debut with Bryce Young under center for the Carolina Panthers. They were defeated easily, 24-10 by the Atlanta Falcons and Young had a rough debut. The only reason they come in higher than the others is there are some players to like outside of the quarterback. They just have to learn how to stop the run, because Atlanta was moving the ball at will with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.
27. New York Giants
No team suffered as huge of a loss in Week 1 as the New York Giants did. At home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, the Giants were beaten in every phase of the game.
They gave up a touchdown on special teams and defense while also struggling to stop an offense that was super conservative thanks to their huge lead. Add it all up and they lost 40-0 and are the lone team without a touchdown heading into Week 2.
26. Denver Broncos
Early on during their contest against the Raiders, it appeared Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos were going to be better in 2023 than they were in 2022. But then, they did exactly what they did the previous year — they lost their opener 17-16. Sean Payton, who ripped Nathaniel Hackett, now has a 0-1 record while Hackett and the Jets won with Zach Wilson taking over for an injured Aaron Rodgers.
25. Tennessee Titans
Derrick Henry continues to carry the Tennessee Titans offense on his shoulders and it's getting more and more difficult. In Week 1, they managed just 15 points. Their defense deserves some credit since they kept them in the game, surrendering just 16 points to Derek Carr and the Saints. For years, the Titans have continued to surprise us all but it's starting to look as though their luck is running out.