NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Browns in top-10, 49ers lead the pack
• Josh Dobbs is in a tough spot
• Cowboys defense is for real
• Browns could be the best team in the AFC North
By Randy Gurzi
24. Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday was a day to forget for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They were defeated easily by the San Francisco 49ers. And while their opponent was one of the best in the game, the Steelers surely hoped they could have made it a closer game. As it stands, they're No. 4 in the AFC North and have a tough game this week against the Cleveland Browns.
23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It's team No. 4 for Baker Mayfield and this time, he has his club sitting at 1-0. Mayfield threw two touchdowns as they knocked off the Minnesota Vikings in an upset.
He still has a long way to go in order to replace Tom Brady but this was a solid start.
22. Atlanta Falcons
Ground and pound is going to be the theme for the Atlanta Falcons this season. It was enough for them to win 24-10 over Carolina this Sunday with Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson combining for 131 yards on 25 attempts.
Atlanta will continue to focus on this approach but their defense isn't good enough to hold better teams to just 10 points. And when they have to pass, it won't be pretty.
21. Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are 1-0 but barely beat the Cardinals with Josh Dobbs — who might not have met everyone on his new team yet. They play in a tough division and it wouldn't be crazy to think they struggle going forward.