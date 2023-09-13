NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Browns in top-10, 49ers lead the pack
• Josh Dobbs is in a tough spot
• Cowboys defense is for real
• Browns could be the best team in the AFC North
20. Minnesota Vikings
It was far from an ideal start for the Minnesota Vikings as they lost to the Bucs on the road in Week 1. Minnesota was the favorite and will surely still find a way to get things on track but they really had issues trying to move the ball on the ground — gaining just 41 yards on 17 carries. Their defense held Baker Mayfield to just 173 yards but they surrendered two touchdowns, which was more than their offense could overcome.
19. Seattle Seahawks
It's year two with Geno Smith under center for the Seattle Seahawks but unlike 2022, they're starting out 0-1 this year. They were knocked down a peg by the Rams but Pete Carroll isn't going to panic. They should be better in the future.
18. Los Angeles Chargers
New offensive coordinator, same result.
The Los Angeles Chargers were rumored to be considering a change from head coach Brandon Staley this offseason but instead kept him and added Kellen Moore as the offensive coordinator. In his debut, Moore led them to 34 points. However, they lost a late lead — thanks in large part to a horrendous penalty from J.C. Jackson. Which has been the norm under Staley.
17. Las Vegas Raiders
Josh McDaniels led the Las Vegas Raiders to a win in Week 1 with Jimmy Garoppolo as his starter. The two know each other well from their days with the Patriots and there's reason to believe they can have success together. The question will be whether or not Jimmy G can stay healthy, because he usually doesn't.