NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Browns in top-10, 49ers lead the pack
• Josh Dobbs is in a tough spot
• Cowboys defense is for real
• Browns could be the best team in the AFC North
8. Cleveland Browns
After one week, the Cleveland Browns are comfortably sitting atop the AFC North. Their defense was incredible in their 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and while they're technically tied with the Ravens, they're the only team in the division with a win in the North right now.
They can make it two with a win on Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it's probably a safe bet to take the Brownies in that one as well. They had very few holes in their game against the Bengals, outside of a few missed throws in the first half. If that gets cleaned up, they can be special.
7. Kansas City Chiefs
They won't stay here for long but the Kansas City Chiefs started out with a rough outing in Week 1. They were without Travis Kelce and had to rely on players such as Kadarius Toney — who couldn't catch anything. They were still within striking distance thanks to Patrick Mahomes but they're 0-1. And they have a tough match this week with the Jaguars on the road.
6. Detroit Lions
This season started out with a bang as Dan Campbell and his Detroit Lions shocked the world with a win over the defending Super Bowl Champions. While the Chiefs were without Travis Kelce, the Lions still deserve all the credit in the world for getting the job done — and doing so on the road. The tough part now will be keeping that same intensity for the rest of their games.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence is as advertised.
Ever since getting rid of Urban Meyer, the Jacksonville Jaguars have seen Lawrence play to his potential. He was great in their win over the Colts and they should be able to run away with their division this year.