NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Browns set to face the top team in the NFL
• The Carolina Panthers fall to 0-5
• Baltimore slides thanks to a loss to Pittsburgh
• The Browns are about to get tested in Week 6
By Randy Gurzi
20. Las Vegas Raiders (2-3)
It's still really hard to believe in Josh McDaniels as a head coach and the Las Vegas Raiders already have shown flaws under him. They had a narrow win over a really bad Denver team in Week 1 and since then, they've struggled to get anything done.
19. Cleveland Browns (2-2)
A Week 5 bye seemed way too early when the schedule was released but with Deshaun Watson ailing, it wound up being a blessing in disguise for the Cleveland Browns. They have a tough test in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers but thankfully after that, there are several winnable games coming up. The key will be getting back to full health, especially now that Joel Bitonio is also ailing.
18. Atlanta Falcons (3-2)
Suddenly it seemed to click for Desmond Ridder. The Falcons quarterback threw for 329 yards and a touchdown and ran one in as well helping lead his team to a win over Houston. At 3-2, they're better than expected at this point and still in the mix in the NFC South.
17. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
Brandon Staley is on the hot seat and the L.A. Chargers head coach needs to figure out how to close out games during the bye — otherwise, this could be his final season with the franchise. They had this past week off and will face off with Dallas who was humiliated in Week 5 and will want to stick it to their former offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore.