NFL Promos: Bet $6 on Browns vs. Steelers, Win $565 Bonus Guaranteed!
Turn $6 worth of Browns bets into $565 in bonus bets to back Cleveland this fall at FanDuel and Bet365
The Browns looked like a complete team in their Week 1 win over the Bengals and you can back them to keep it up with HUNDREDS of dollars worth of bonus bets!
Browns fans in Ohio who sign up with FanDuel and Bet365 sportsbooks and bet $6 total on Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh will be rewarded with $565 in bonus bets – win or lose!
As a special bonus from FanDuel, you’ll ALSO receive a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket!
Here’s how you can access your bonuses before they expire:
FanDuel Promo Code
You’ll receive $200 in bonus bets PLUS a code for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV when you sign up with FanDuel and place your first bet of $5 or more!
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook OH (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on Browns vs. Steelers Week 2
Make sure your first deposit is at least $10 and your first bet is at least $5, otherwise you won’t receive your bonus!
Once you lock in that first bet of $5 or more, you’ll be guaranteed to win your $200 bonus as soon as it settles – win or lose.
That means you can already start to plan your bonus wagers on ANY sport you want!
Don’t wait for the oddsmakers to realize the Browns are for real. Sign up with FanDuel to lock in your $200 bonus to back Cleveland this NFL season.
Bet365 Ohio Promo
You’ll receive $365 in bonus bets when you sign up with Bet365 and place your first bet of $1 or more!
But keep in mind: You must live in Ohio to access this offer!
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook OH (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $1 or more on Browns vs. Steelers Week 2
Once you sign up, deposit $10 or more and then place that first qualifying bet, you’ll win $365 in bonus bets whenever it settles!
Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook while this limited-time offer is here to make the most out of your Browns’ potential this fall.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER