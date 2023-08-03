Was Nick Chubb just disrespected in the NFL Top 100?
Nick Chubb is often called the best running back in the league but came in at No. 29 in the NFL Top 100 ranking. Is this fair, or was he snubbed?
By Randy Gurzi
Nick Chubb has been a workhorse for the Cleveland Browns and is considered by many to be the top running back in the entire league. Even opposing players such as Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans have come out and said Chubb is the top dog at the position.
It's not just players who say this either. A recent ESPN+ poll of NFL coaches, players, scouts, and executives had Chubb ahead of everyone else.
This is why there was a little confusion when his name was announced at No. 29 overall in the NFL Top 100 list.
The Browns social media team was quick to ask how the best running back in the game is barely inside the top 30 in the NFL.
Why isn't Nick Chubb getting more love?
The problem with this ranking has nothing to do with how the player is perceived but perhaps how the position is viewed.
Running back is often seen as easily replaced and the contributions — while important — are often overlooked in a pass-happy league. This is evident not only in these rankings but in contract disputes around the NFL as well.
Chubb and several of his fellow running backs understand this. That's why they recently had a Zoom meeting to discuss ways of addressing the lack of compensation for a position that's tough to play for a long period of time.
Whether intentional or not, it seems the devaluation of the running back position has led to Nick Chubb falling lower than he should have in these rankings.
In the end, it won't matter much since rankings mean nothing. But it's still another sign that running backs don't get much love in the NFL anymore.