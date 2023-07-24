Nick Chubb stands with his fellow running backs
The Cleveland Browns have arguably the best running back in football, and he is standing with his fellow running backs in terms of how they are paid.
The Cleveland Browns have arguably the best running back in football in Nick Chubb, and he's standing with his fellow running backs in terms of how they are paid.
The running back position is diminishing in value as the NFL is more of a pass-happy league. The days of running backs being the focal point of an offense are long behind us and that appears not to be changing anytime soon.
Chubb told reporters on Sunday that he and fellow running backs, Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Christian McCaffrey, among others talked on a Zoom call to discuss potential options.
Unfortunately for them, there really isn't an end in sight.
Barkley, who is one of the most electrifying running backs in the game today, is threatening to sit out all of training camp and possibly into the regular season as he wants to get paid and the Giants don't want to break the bank for a back.
Josh Jacobs of the Raiders is a season removed from being the NFL rushing leader, and is also in a similar predicament as he did not sign his tender as he and the team could not reach an agreement on a new deal.
The Browns know Nick Chubb's value
It's no secret that Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski understand the importance of Chubb in this offense. Berry signed Chubb to a three-year, $36 million deal back in 2021 that gives the Browns at least one more season with him toting the rock.
Now, the marriage could get yet another extension, but that is not a guarantee. Next year, there is no guaranteed money owed to Chubb, so it's not a foregone conclusion that he is wearing brown and orange in 2024.
Just for the record, I hope Chubb stays in Cleveland for the remainder of his career, so don't get that twisted from the facts of the matter.
Again, Chubb is arguably the best running back in the game today, even Madden has acknowledged that, ranking him the highest back in the video game.
Chubb is also the best Browns draft pick since 2018 when he was drafted 35th overall in that same year. That actually benefitted the Browns on the field and off, as a second-round pick doesn't garner nearly as much money as those drafted in the first round.
Running back is the "easiest" of positions to replace, as we saw with the Kansas City Chiefs last year as they played a seventh-round rookie back who happened to help win another Super Bowl.
Chubb is the leader of the team who rarely says much and instead, lets his work do the talking. His leadership is on full display as he stands with his fellow running backs.