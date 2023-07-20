Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb the top running back in Madden 24
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is getting a lot of preseason hype and now lands at No. 1 in the Madden 24 running back rating
By John Suchan
Nick Chubb, the Cleveland Browns All-Pro running back, is now the leader of the pack at his position in Madden 24. He has a rating of 97 out of 99 which puts him in first place in front of Christian McCaffery
In Madden 23, Chubb started out the year ranked third overall with a score of 96. By Week 3 of the regular season, he had jumped to a score of 98. This year he starts out at 97. Could he rise to that famous 99 score and be in that elusive club of football players? Last year that group included Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
Chubb has been listed by many others as the No.1 running back in the NFL so it’s fitting that he’s No. 1 in Madden 24 now.
Entering his sixth season, Chubb has been very consistent for Cleveland. He's put up more than 1,000 yards in each of the first five seasons with the exception of his rookie campaign where he was four yards short.
Expectations are high for the Browns this season and part of that reason is because of Chubb. Recently, his running back coach Stump Mitchell discussed Chubb's rare abilities and how he could get even better.
Chubb has run consistently for a 5.2 yards per carry average and his running back coach thinks that he could potentially reach six yards per carry if he works on the little things. It’s hard to find anything to criticize Chubb on but if you’re a coach and you have a player like him you’re going to find things that you can do to help them get even better.
Last season Chubb started out the year with a bang, scoring 12 touchdowns by Week 11. However, he never saw the end zone after that so I’m sure he'll want to improve on that production, especially in the second half of the season. e’s always talked about wanting to win for his team and in the end hopefully that’s all that matters to him. Watching him succeed is great for Browns fans, but having the team win more sounds even better.
This year will be a big one for Chubb as his contract is also coming closer to an end. Will the Browns extend him and give him a few more years of playing time in Cleveland? I would certainly hope so because he is a special back and in his own category. But it's nice to see Madden 24 give him his props.