Nick Chubb tops ESPN’s Execs, Coaches, and Scouts' 2023 running back list
NFL Executives, Coaches, and Scouts have ranked their Top 10 Running Backs, and it is no surprise that Nick Chubb is sitting at the top.
NFL Executives, Coaches, and Scouts have ranked their Top 10 Running Backs, and it is no surprise that Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is sitting at the top at No. 1 overall.
Chubb, entering his sixth season in the NFL, has put up some seriously impressive numbers. The Browns’ 2018 second-round draft pick averages 5.2 yards a carry and over 1,200 yards a season in his career.
Last year, the four-time Pro Bowler moved to fourth on the Browns All-Time Rushing Leaderboard, surpassing Kevin Mack and Greg Pruitt. He also became the fifth running back in NFL history to average eight touchdowns in each of his first five seasons, joining an exclusive list featuring LaDainian Tomlinson, Adrian Peterson, Emmitt Smith, and the late Jim Brown.
Since Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson last spring, Chubb’s future with the Browns has been the topic of conversation with fans, especially following a tweet made by Chubb during this past Super Bowl.
Chubb signed a 3-year contract extension with the Browns in 2021, keeping him in Brown and Orange until 2024.
2018
- 16 Games
- 192 Rushing Attempts
- 996 Rushing Yards (62.3 YPG AVG)
- 47 First Downs
- 8 Rushing Touchdowns
2019
- 16 Games
- 298 Rushing Attempts
- 1494 Rushing Yards (93.4 YPG AVG)
- 62 First Downs
- 8 Rushing Touchdowns
2020
- 12 Games
- 190 Rushing Attempts
- 1067 Rushing Yards (88.9 YPG AVG)
- 56 First Downs
- 12 Rushing Touchdowns
2021
- 14 Games
- 228 Rushing Attempts
- 1259 Rushing Yards (89.9 YPG AVG)
- 61 First Downs
- 8 Rushing Touchdowns
2022
- 17 Games
- 302 Rushing Attempts
- 1525 Rushing Yards (89.7 YPG AVG)
- 69 First Downs
- 12 Rushing Touchdowns
Chubb continues to prove he's one of the best to play the game and those who know the sport best tend to agree.