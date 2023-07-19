The 3 best and 2 worst Browns draft picks since 2018
• The Browns won with Martin Emerson
• Kicking is more than the sound the ball makes
• Nick Chubb remains the best from 2018
By Randy Gurzi
Browns best pick: Nick Chubb, 35th overall in 2018
In the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns were set to be kings. They went in with the first, fourth, 33rd, 35th, and 64th picks at their disposal — and could have truly changed the face of their franchise.
That's not how things panned out, however.
Cleveland appeared to have success with their No. 1 pick, Baker Mayfield, but that faded quickly. What fell apart faster than this was their choice at No. 33, which was Austin Corbett. Their fifth pick ended up coming later as they traded down from No. 64, and they brought in Chad Thomas at the top of Round 3 — and he too was gone in the blink of an eye.
Not all of the picks were disheartening though as John Dorsey found two centerpieces. One is Denzel Ward, who enters 2023 as a top 10 cornerback according to coaches and executives in the league. He was chosen at No. 4 overall and has lived up to expectations.
As good as he's been, their top pick from that class is easily Nick Chubb. Selected at No. 35 overall, Chubb enters the season considered the top running back in the NFL and is already fourth in franchise history with 6,341 yards on the ground.
Chubb averages more than five-yards per attempt and has not only shown no signs of slowing down, he's also coming off his best season as a pro.
Since 2018, there's been no draft selection that was more of a home run for this franchise than when they brought in Nick Chubb.